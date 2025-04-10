Monk Out, Ls In: The Kings Just Aren’t the Same
The Sacramento Kings are locked into a play-in battle with the Dallas Mavericks, but will be without the services of Malik Monk for the near future, including the tournament to get into the playoffs.
It's the second straight year this has happened for the Kings and Monk, who missed last season's play-in games with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Sacramento ultimately won the first game against the Golden State Warriors, but got kicked out of the postseason by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game.
Monk was having a career year, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, all of which are career-highs. He's one of the Kings most important players, and it could be argued he's the most important, even with stars around him in Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine.
But the Kings don't have any true point guards on the team, and while Monk isn't the most traditional point guard, he has a unique skillset and style of play that no one else on the team can replicate.
Over his three seasons in Sacramento, a trend is apparent that back up the importance of Monk suiting up. During the three years, he's missed a total of 30 regular season games. The breakdown of how the Kings have done in those games is as follows:
- 2022-23: 1-4 (.200)
- 2023-24: 4-6 (.400)
- 2024-25: 3-12 (.200)
Adding it up over the three years, the Kings are 8-22 (.267) in the games they've played without Malik Monk. To put it lightly, that's not ideal.
Even when the Kings had De'Aaron Fox on the team instead of Zach LaVine, Monk was still one of the most important pieces to the puzzle. But since LaVine made his Kings debut, Sacramento has just one win in seven attempts without Monk.
The explosive guard isn't the most efficient scorer, shooting j43.9% from the field and 32.5% from three this season, and has 2.4 turnovers compared to 5.6 assists, but there's an intangible element he brings to the court that transcends numbers for this team.
The advanced numbers back up the eye test, as the Kings' net rating improves by 4.6 when Monk is on the court. Among rotational players, that's second only to Domantas Sabonis.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both tremendous scorers, but neither has the pick and roll chemistry or acumen with Sabonis that Monk brings. LaVine is starting to look more comfortable with the All-NBA center in the dribble handoff game, but when it comes to straight pick and rolls, Monk takes the cake for the best on the team to handle the ball.
Without Monk, the Kings will need to figure out more ways to pass the ball and get everyone involved. LaVine had 11 assists in last night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, and Sabonis has upped his passing numbers of late. But no one on the team has the passing style of Monk.
The Kings will need to dig deep if they hope to fight to stay in the postseason battle until they get their electric point guard back. While it's not impossible, history says it may be a tough road ahead to do so.