Kings Coach Shows Love for Russell Westbrook After Reported Signing
While the move did not shock anyone, the Sacramento Kings finally agreed to terms with legendary point guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, adding a future Hall of Famer to their roster. The Kings now have a loaded core group of players who might not mesh well together on paper, but could be impactful with their mix of veteran leadership.
Westbrook, 36, is a nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP, and while he is nowhere near the player he used to be, he is still very impactful and has fine-tuned his game to still make a difference past his prime.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that a few different people played a part in Westbrook's signing, including Sacramento's star trio, the front office personnel, and head coach Doug Christie.
Christie is entering his first full year as an NBA head coach, and while he does not have high expectations heading into the 2025-26 season, a veteran addition like Westbrook will certainly make his job easier.
While Christie cannot talk about the addition of Westbrook until he is officially signed, he still showed love for the star point guard after the reported addition.
"I've been a Russell Westbrook fan for a long time," Christie said. "When I was on radio, I used to take a lot of hits because people would call in and be saying whatever, and I was like, 'You guys just don't understand basketball.' I mean, his numbers and the things he's been able to do in this league, I think, speak for themselves. A Hall of Famer. One of the greatest attributes when I'm watching him is the intensity at which he plays with and the effort in what he brings to the game. I truly appreciate it."
After a handful of years of jumping around different teams, Westbrook did not seem to be ring chasing anymore, and wanted to find a franchise that was close to home and where he felt wanted. During the entire process, the Kings continued to show interest in Westbrook, and it was clear that the franchise wanted him in Sacramento.
Sure, Westbrook will not make an MVP-level impact in Sacramento, but he brings two things to the table that the Kings desperately needed: Point guard help and leadership. The Kings have been broken for a long time, so adding a player with the passion and experience that Westbrook brings will help the team on and off the court.