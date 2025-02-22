Kings Coach Takes Big Action After Blowout Loss to Warriors
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and while the NorCal matchup usually makes for a great game, this was a different story. The Warriors came out and dominated the Kings on their home court, leaving Sacramento with a 132-108 win.
Sacramento's starting lineup all scored in double-digits, led by DeMar DeRozan with 34 points and 6 assists on 10-14 shooting from the field and 4-7 from deep. Star center Domantas Sabonis tacked on a near-triple-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists, but for the most part, the Kings looked lackluster in the blowout loss.
Following the game, Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reportedly took action. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Christie met with Sacramento's starters after the blowout loss.
"After the Kings suffered an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at home, losing by 24, league sources informed me that Kings interim head coach Doug Christie called for a meeting after the game with his starting unit," Haynes said. "That unit consisted of Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine, and Sabonis."
Haynes continued to elaborate on what was actually discussed in this meeting between Christie and his starters.
"Now first and foremost, in that meeting, I was told that Christie reiterated how he's in the fight with them," Haynes said. "But, there were some issues he wanted to address. Such as making sure that everyone understood the gravity of the situation right now."
"He addressed ball security," Haynes continued. "He talked about how they've been compromising on defense. He wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page. He spoke on learning how to communicate with each other. And he challenged his players to challenge each other in a positive way to yield some positive results."
After the loss to Golden State, the Kings dropped into tenth place in the West with a 28-28 record. The loss to the Warriors, who have now moved ahead of them in the standings, could be costly as they attempt a late-season playoff push.
Christie has undoubtedly turned things around in Sacramento to give them postseason aspirations. When Christie first took over, they won 11 of their first 13 games, but are just 5-8 since then. The Kings have had a significant roster overhaul after trading away De'Aaron Fox, but they have too much talent left on the roster to continue to struggle.
The Kings are 4-4 since trading away Fox, as they have proven they can win without him. The biggest concern has been their lackluster offense, struggling defense, and wildly inconsistent play. The Kings have not found a way to play around an offensive-minded trio of Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, which could lead to further changes.
Whether the Kings need to bench recently-acquired Zach LaVine or standout guard Malik Monk in favor of Keon Ellis, Christie and this struggling Sacramento franchise need to figure things out.
