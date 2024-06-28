Kings Depth Chart Following the 2024 NBA Draft
Sacramento Kings fans are still waiting on GM Monte McNair and the front office to make the homerun move everyone expects, but the 2024 NBA Draft went by and they still have a gaping hole in their lineup.
Drafting Providence Friars guard Devin Carter with the 13th overall pick was a great move and fantastic value. But, fans were disappointed after they expected the pick to be traded for a high-level forward.
Then, the Kings highlighted day two of the draft by trading Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and two second-round picks to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels. Adding length and dumping salary is what the Kings needed to do, but this is not the move that will turn the tide for Sacramento.
With the draft wrapped up and more moves expected to be made this offseason, here is where the depth chart currently stands:
PG - De'Aaron Fox, Devin Carter
SG - Malik Monk^, Kevin Huerter, Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, Mason Jones*
SF - Keegan Murray, Chris Duarte, Jalen McDaniels, Kessler Edwards, Isaiah Crawford*
PF - Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles
C - Domantas Sabonis, Isaac Jones*
*Reported two-way contracts
^Reportedly agreed to four-year contract
The Kings will certainly be adding a backup center to relieve star Domantas Sabonis, and a trade to find a power forward upgrade over Harrison Barnes is expected.
Sacramento's guard depth is the most impressive part of the roster, but Kevin Huerter remains a likely trade candidate. A rotation consisting of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, and Keon Ellis should get fans excited, with the optimistic development of Colby Jones in the cards.
The offseason is far from over, but the front office certainly has an idea of what changes need to be made.
