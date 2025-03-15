Kings' Doug Christie Sends Message to Team After Blowout Loss to Suns
At the beginning of the telecast for Friday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, analyst Kayte Christensen presented “Kayte’s Keys” for a Sacramento Kings victory. The two keys were “three-point defense” and “keep turnovers down”.
Sound familiar? It should, because those have been the two keys to victory for virtually every Kings game in the last couple of months, if not the entire season. Either an inability to defend the three-point line effectively or the propensity to turn the ball over (and sometimes both) has cost the Kings numerous games.
For a stretch of nine games from February 8 to March 3, the Kings appeared to be making progress on both fronts and won seven of those nine games. Since then, though, the Kings have lost four straight games and five of their last six overall. The three-point defense has seemingly reached a new low and the turnovers have been leading to far too many easy points for their opponents.
The Suns were able to convert 19 Kings turnovers into 38 points. This continues the trend we’ve seen during the Kings’ four-game losing streak. With games coming up against the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers next week, Sacramento must take better care of the basketball in order to have a chance just to stay in these games.
Regarding the defense (overall), and the three-point defense specifically, it’s almost impossible to imagine how it could be any worse than it has been for the past week. In each of the last three games, the Kings have given up at least 122 points, 51% shooting from the field, and 55% shooting from behind the three-point line with at least 22 made threes. To reiterate, these are minimums, not averages.
Following Friday’s loss to the Suns, Kings interim head coach Doug Christie told the media exactly what the team needs to do.
“You gotta bring it, every single play, every single possession, for 48 minutes, one possession at a time,” Christie said. “As cliché as that sounds, that’s where we’re at. And there’s no secret sauce, there’s nothing to it. You’ve got to bring the effort, intensity, and also the enthusiasm for each other. Be excited for your teammates. Have some swag. Enjoy yourself out there. You play with joy.”
Christie’s answer to the question of whether players are giving less effort on the defensive end of the floor reveals an enormous disconnect between his philosophy and expectations, and the players’ collective execution of that philosophy.
The Kings’ defense appears inconsistent, unfocused, lethargic, and generally unenthusiastic. In short, the defense we’re seeing on the court is precisely the opposite of the defense Coach Christie is describing.
At this point, the Kings appear to be destined for the No.9 vs No.10 Play-In game. There isn’t much chance they can move up, even into the No.8 spot, if they continue playing this poorly. Fortunately for Sacramento, dropping down to the No.11 spot doesn’t look likely either, given the injuries and roster malfunctions that the Dallas Mavericks are currently experiencing.
The Kings will play the Suns again in the regular season finale, and potentially one more time in the Play-In game. If Friday night’s effort is any indication, the Kings’ season will likely come to an end at that point.
