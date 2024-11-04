Kings Expected To Change Starting Lineup vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings fans woke up to a surprise Monday morning that left many scratching their heads. The Sacramento Kings (3-3) face off against the Miami Heat (3-2) in South Beach on Monday night, but it’s what happened at this morning’s shootaround at Kaseya Center that had fans talking.
Dressed in black with the starters were second-year guard Colby Jones, as well as undrafted rookie Isaac Jones. 24-year-old standout Keon Ellis was also wearing black.
With Kevin Huerter likely out due to an illness, the Kings will need a replacement tonight. Last March when Huerter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, Keon Ellis became the starter and played extremely well, shooting over 40 percent from three while providing excellent defense. During the final 15 games of last season, in which Ellis was starting, the Kings were top-five in the NBA in defensive rating.
However, Head Coach Mike Brown has been reluctant to start Ellis, returning Huerter to the starting lineup to begin the 2024-25. Last Saturday, with Huerter sidelined, Brown opted to start veteran forward Doug McDermott, who was a DNP-CD in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks and hadn’t started a game since 2022.
Kings fans will have to wait to find out who gets the start, but Kings fans will once again be frustrated and confused if someone other than Ellis gets the start. Colby Jones and Isaac Jones have played a combined 12 minutes this season, mostly in garbage time.
The Kings are 3-3 to start the season, though the numbers show they have been better than their record indicates. It will be interesting to see who gets the start tonight against the Heat.
