Kings Expected to Make $100 Million Decision for Star Forward
The Sacramento Kings have had a unique 2025 NBA offseason, as they have not made the roster improvements that many were hoping for. Still, the Kings have a plethora of talent, but fans wonder if it is good enough to compete in the Western Conference.
The Kings have put together a core group of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Malik Monk, with players like Dennis Schroder, Devin Carter, Nique Clifford, Dario Saric, Maxime Raynaud, and Isaac Jones rounding out their lineup.
However, new Kings general manager Scott Perry scoured the trade market this offseason to gauge the value of his players. Very few would be shocked if guys like LaVine, DeRozan, and Monk were traded away at any point, but the Kings have reportedly kept Murray and Ellis out of trade talks.
Murray, 24, is coming off his third season in the NBA after the Kings drafted him fourth overall in 2022, and is now nearing a huge contract extension. Through three seasons, Murray has averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, becoming a high-level defender, but has become less consistent with his shot after a record-breaking rookie campaign from beyond the arc.
Murray has shot 37.2% from three-point range throughout his career, but the Kings desperately need him to be a more consistent 3-and-D threat if he is going to be a huge part of their future.
Now, Murray is due for a contract extension this year, and the Kings are expected to give the 24-year-old forward a significant payday.
What could Keegan Murray's extension look like?
The Athletic's John Hollinger walked through all of the NBA's 2022 draft class who are eligible for extensions, and laid out what Murray's is expected to look like. Hollinger believes Murray will get a deal worth around $100 million over four years.
"This one feels pretty straightforward, and I would guess is one of the most likely to end in a deal. Murray is older than most of his 2022 classmates (25 years old), which is helpful because he pretty much is what he is at this point: a starting-caliber forward who is a relatively good defender, can make open shots and provide some secondary scoring," Hollinger wrote.
"Something around $25 million a year for four years is the ballpark for this type of player these days, and I’d expect Murray’s next deal to land in that range. The other reason to think this is how it plays out is that the Kings will have more serious luxury-tax concerns in 2026 if this deal pushes into the upper 20s in millions annually."
The Kings have a very confusing roster right now, but Keegan Murray is one of the few players that they undoubtedly want to keep around for as long as possible. Murray is the best wing defender on the team, and if he pieces together his offensive game, he could be a premier two-way talent.
While $25 million per year for Murray sounds like a lot, it could be a great deal for both sides.