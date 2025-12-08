Kings Announce Keegan Murray's Final Injury Status for Pacers Game

As the Sacramento Kings look to pick up consecutive wins for just the second time this season, they know they cannot deal with many more injuries. After beating the Miami Heat in South Beach, the Kings are continuing their road trip by traveling to face the Indiana Pacers, but they received some unfavorable injury news before Monday's game.

The Kings added Keegan Murray to their injury report, listing him as questionable due to right trap soreness.

Luckily, just over an hour before tip-off in Indianapolis, the Kings upgraded Murray's status, announcing that he will be available to play on Monday against the Pacers.

MEDICAL UPDATE vs. Indiana Pacers, 12/8



Domantas Sabonis (Left Knee Partial Torn Meniscus) - OUT

Dennis Schröder (Right Hip Flexor Strain) - OUT

Kings upgrade Keegan Murray's status

If Murray had to miss Monday's game, there was legitimate fear that the Kings would be in big trouble, even going against a Pacers team that has won just five of their first 23 games.

Murray is extremely important to this Kings team, and he has shown that since returning from a 15-game injury absence at the start of the season. Murray underwent thumb surgery right before the beginning of the 2025-26 season, and the Kings went just 3-12 without him. Sure, the Kings are still not even a playoff-caliber team with him, but the difference he makes on the floor is obvious.

In seven starts since returning to action, Murray has averaged 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game, and he still has not found his rhythm shooting the ball yet. Murray has shot just 28.6% from three-point range, but he is finding plenty of other ways to be impactful. Now, once Murray gets his shooting touch back, he will arguably be the best player on this Kings team.

Nov 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) goes up for a layup against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Even though Murray being upgraded to available for Monday's matchup with the Pacers is a game-changer, the Kings remain without Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder. Sabonis has missed Sacramento's last nine games with a left knee partial torn meniscus, while Schroder has missed their last five with a right hip flexor strain.

The Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength, as Sabonis got injured right before Murray made his season debut, making it very difficult to properly judge this team's success.

The Kings have a great chance to pick up their seventh win of the season against a beaten-up Pacers team on Monday, and having Murray available will certainly help.

The Kings and Pacers are set to tip off in Indianapolis at 4:00 p.m. PT on Monday.

