Kings Fans React to Tyrese Haliburton's Performance in Pacers-Knicks
At the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings completed a blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis in exchange for young point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
For a couple of years, this trade was regarded as one of the most balanced deals in NBA history. However, as Haliburton and the Pacers come just three wins away from a Finals appearance, it is safe to say Indiana won the trade.
The Pacers took down the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, highlighted by an absurd game-tying buzzer-beater from Haliburton to force overtime. The Pacers ultimately won in the extra period, but Haliburton's shot gave the feeling of an all-time great game-winner.
On top of the insane shot, Haliburton dropped 31 points and 11 assists on 12-23 shooting from the field, doing it on a bigger stage than the Kings' franchise has seen since 2002.
Of course, the Kings likely wish they could go back on the 2022 blockbuster and keep Haliburton in Sacramento, but nobody knew he would blossom into this big of a star.
Many Kings fans and media personnel took to social media after Haliburton's insane Game 1 performance over the Knicks and expressed their strong feelings about the trade.
"Win or lose Tyrese is a bonafide star," Carmichael Dave posted. "He gets it, he’s got 'it.' Sucks as a Kings fan, but it’s not like he didn’t want to be here. Him being called overrated shot him up another level."
"The fact he wanted to be in Sac is what hurts the most!" one fan replied.
"Going to be one of the worst trades in NBA history after the Kings trade Sabonis for nothing like they did with Fox," a fan predicted.
"I will never forgive the Kings for trading this man," another fan said.
"It's crazy how the Kings can turn even their best decisions into losses. Fox and Haliburton were two of the best draft picks in our history, we turned them into overpaid, older, and untradable Sabonis and LaVine. It's tough being a Kangz fan man," a fan bluntly said.
Of course, in hindsight, the Kings made a massive mistake by letting go of Haliburton after just a year and a half, especially now that he is thriving in Indiana and Sacramento remains in an awkward middle-of-the-road position in the West.