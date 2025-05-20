Kings Get Defensive Anchor for Malik Monk in Proposed Trade
Let's get uncomfortable. The Sacramento Kings need to make some extremely difficult decisions this offseason, as new GM Scott Perry has a tough road ahead after inheriting an extremely imbalanced roster.
One of the possible moves that Perry should consider is trading fan favorite Malik Monk to help reshape and balance out the team. We've already looked at why the Kings should consider trading Monk, but now let's look at an option of what they could look to get in return for the combo guard.
Sacramento has been in desperate need of a rim protector since they brought in Domantas Sabonis. The All-NBA center can do a lot of things on the court, but rim protection isn't one of them. In this theoretical scenario, Sabonis would slide back to the four-spot, which may not be ideal, but in an offseason where everything is on the table, it's at least worth thinking about.
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings receive: Jarrett Allen
Logistically, the trade would work a straight-up swap. Monk is set to make $18.8 million next season while Allen is under contract for $20 million. Both players are 27, making the age adjustment a wash for both teams.
The Cavaliers are coming off an incredible season but fell to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs. One of the things they could look to adjust is bringing in someone to help take the pressure off of Donovan Mitchell, who was individually great yet again in the playoffs, but to no avail for team success.
A player that could fit that mold is Malik Monk, who excels as a combo guard who can both score and distribute. Cleveland's leading sixth man, Ty Jerome, is set to become a free agent, leaving a roster spot and position of need that Monk could fill perfectly if Jerome departs.
For the Kings, bringing in Allen would give Sacramento the latest two-big lineup that is taking over the NBA landscape. Not only would Sabonis slide down to the four, but Keegan Murray would transition back to the small forward spot.
Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, a trio of Murray, Sabonis, and Allen would give the Kings their biggest frontcourt in recent memory. Doug Christie would also have the option to stagger Sabonis and Allen as needed throughout the game. The two would also provide insurance for each other if injury takes either of the bigs out for an extended period of time.
(Allen would also be a good option to pivot to should the Kings look to trade Sabonis, but that's a whole different conversation for another time.)
Allen is coming off a year in which he averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks on a league-leading 70.6% from the field. He's a great low-volume, high-efficiency option that could pair well with Zach LaVine and allow Murray to take more shots.
Subsequent moves would have to be made, including moving Jonas Valančiūnas, but that feels like an easy task that could be accomplished. And in this hypothetical, I'm assuming the Kings move on from DeMar DeRozan as well, which is oft-rumored in the early stages of the offseason.
It would be a drastic move for the Kings that could backfire, but it would certainly give the Kings a look they haven't yet tried with Sabonis. Perry would need to do everything in his power to bring in as many three-point shooters to surround Sabonis and Allen, but the defensive upside is clear.