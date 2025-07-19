Kings Get Elite Wing Defender From Lakers in NBA Trade Idea
Everything is going well for the Kings in Summer League, but as Sacramento continues their quest for the exhibition championship, let’s take a look at another trade idea with the Los Angeles Lakers that could rebalance the Kings' NBA roster heading into next season.
The Lakers are finalizing a deal to bring in former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart after his buyout from the Washington Wizards, but according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, need to shave some money off their books before the free agent signing can be completed.
While the Kings don’t have much money left at their disposal, they do still have their mid-level exception (MLE), valued at $14.1 million. And the great part about the MLE is that it can be used in either free agency or to acquire a player via trade.
In this hypothetical trade, the Lakers clear cap space to bring in Smart, while the Kings get much-needed wing depth behind Keegan Murray.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Dario Saric
For the Lakers, this move would be all about the money, as Saric’s best years appear to be behind him. He’s also a possible buyout candidate to play overseas, which could make him even more enticing as a trade target. Even if Saric doesn’t take a buyout, he’s on an expiring deal worth $5.4 million.
Vanderbilt, on the other hand, is owed $11.8 million next season, $12.5 million in 2025-26, and has a $13.3 million player option for 2027-28. That’s a lot of money for the Lakers to pay someone who may or may not be in the rotation next season.
Not only does Los Angeles have LeBron James, but they also have Rui Hachimura, former King Jake LaRavia, and second-year wing Dalton Knecht. That’s a loaded frontcourt that could leave Vanderbilt on the outside looking in.
For the Kings, Vanderbilt has a much clearer path to minutes, as he could slot in behind Murray as the backup wing that they desperately need. Last year, he averaged 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steals on 48.8% shooting from the field and 28.1% from three. He’s not a great three-point shooter, but putting him in lineups with four other shooters could work for the Kings.
He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but when he plays, he's one of the best wing defenders in the game. In 16.1 minutes per game last season, Vanderbilt averaged 2.1 deflections.
That equates to 4.6 deflections per 36 minutes, which for reference, would be just under Keon Ellis’ 5.2 deflections per 36 minutes.
If the Kings want to build a defensive identity, it’s hard to think of someone better than Vanderbilt to help do so. It would be a gamble with him under contract for the next three years, and with his offense, but he has the potential to be a difference maker on that end of the court. And if they can steal him away just for Saric, it could be worth the risk.