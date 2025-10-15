Kings Grant Fans' Wishes, Sign Keegan Murray to $140 Million Deal
After the announcement that they were intending to sign Russell Westbrook, the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a contract extension for fourth-year wing Keegan Murray on a five-year, $140 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
It's a great deal for the Kings, who lock up one of their most important players in Murray for the foreseeable future. In an era where wings are elite in the NBA, Murray is Sacramento's only true wing currently on the roster, something we're seeing now with him missing time due to injury.
But even with the injury and him missing the start of the season, he and the Kings were able to come to a deal that pays Murray an average salary of $28 million per year. ESPN's Anthony Slater added that there will be no team or player option for the contract, which is getting rarer in today's NBA.
Contracts and money are changing rapidly in today's NBA landscape, and rookie extensions aren't being handed out as frequently as they used to, so there was a wonder of what Murray would end up getting from an extension, or if he would get an extension at all.
Especially after the restricted free agency around Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey, it's a great move to keep Murray out of restricted free agency next offseason and lock him up now. It might be higher than the team wanted to go, but when it comes to wings that can shoot, defend, and rebound, it's generally worth the price.
Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three last season. His three-point shooting hasn't bounced back from the 41.1% mark in his rookie season, but he's improved his all-around game throughout his three seasons in the NBA.
He came into the league as a shooter and scorer, but has blossomed into the team's best defender and one of their best rebounders. Murray is often asked to guard the opposing team's best player, regardless of position.
There are stretches where he'll be guarding Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo on back-to-back nights. That's impressive work on the defensive side of the ball, and it's a big reason he's so valuable to the Kings.
The Kings don't have many young building blocks on their roster as Scott Perry reshapes the team, but Murray stands out as the main young(ish) player to build around. At 25 years old, he's not the youngest player on the team, but he's still the youngest player with star potential on the roster.
Coming into the offseason, he and Keon Ellis were the two players who stood out as crucial to build around going forward. After the Kings picked up Ellis' team option for this season instead of resigning him to a longer deal, fans would have been up in arms if they failed to get a deal done with Murray.
But now everyone can rest easy knowing that we'll be hearing chants of 'Keeeeeegan' 'Muuurrray' in the Golden 1 Center for years to come.