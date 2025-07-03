Kings Guard Named Most Likely Player to be Traded This Offseason
The Sacramento Kings offseason has been interesting so far to say the least. They had a great two nights of the draft, bringing in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, and followed that up by bringing in to undrafted free agents to help on the defensive side of the ball.
Then, free agency began, and what was expected to be a simple signing of Dennis Schröder turned into a whole ordeal involving a potential sign and trade including Malik Monk that eventually fell through.
The Kings were able to sign Schröder as a free agent, but now still face a logjam at the shooting guard position, something they are trying to fix by continuing to shop Monk. That's been easier said than done so far, as the market for Monk is little to non-existent at this time.
But that doesn't seem to be stopping the Kings from looking at options to move the perennial sixth man of the year candidate. Monk has been linked to a possible Jonathan Kuminga sign and trade as well, but it appears the Warriors aren't interested in a deal that would bring back Monk, leaving the Kings once again on the outside looking to find another deal.
But even with the two deals that haven't come to fruition, NBA Insider Jake Fischer from The Stein Line believes the Kings will find a new home for Monk this offseason. On his latest NBA Insider Notebook on Bleacher Report, Fischer stated that he thinks Monk is actually the most likely player to be traded this offseason.
"If you want to look for just any potential trade target who could be moved, who has a likelihood of being moved, I would definitely throw Malik Monk on that board. And probably say he's the one player who's not a free agent right now that might even be the most likely player to be traded between now and the end of the offseason."
That's good news for the Kings, who desperately need to balance out their roster. Even if the Kings aren't able to get a haul back for Monk like we thought they might, clearing up space for their guards would go a long way, especially if Perry is able to bring back a wing in a trade.
Monk averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.5% from three last season. He's never been the most efficient player, which could be one of the reasons the Kings haven't been able to find a trade partner. But Monk plays with a flare and energy that makes him one of the best bench players in the game.
His contract is also reasonable at $18.8 million next season, but the NBA is in a money crunch with the aprons limiting spending power this offseason. While Monk isn't making a lot of money in NBA terms, he's just above the mid-level exception amount of $14.1 million, which makes him harder to move.
It's a good sign that Fischer, who has been locked in all off-season to the behind-the-scenes news of the NBA, thinks Monk will be moved. I still believe that Monk is a great player, and I'm happy he's on the Kings, but it feels like the writing is on the wall for his time in Sacramento.
Perry doesn't have many options on how to reshape this roster, and from the start, it's seemed like moving Monk would one of the only options. Now we just have to wait and see if he can find a deal or not.