Report: Trade Market for Kings' Guard is Nonexistent
After a whirlwind start to free agency that made it seem like the Kings were going to lose Malik Monk in a sign and trade for Dennis Schröder, Scott Perry now has the difficult job of trying to balance out the roster before the season begins.
The Kings have locked up their starting point guard in Schröder, but still have to fix their logjam at the shooting guard position, which could still end up involving a trade of Malik Monk.
But that appears to be more challenging than we all thought it was going to be. All offseason, it appeared that Monk would be one of the Kings best assets in the trade market. I wrote about it multiple times, but I will be the first to admit I was wrong. It's going to be much harder to move Monk than we imagined.
ESPN 1320's Damien Barling added additional clarification to not only the potential sign and trade with the Pistons that fell through, but also on Monk's free agency last offseason.
"One team made a serious offer to Malik Monk last year, one. It was the Detroit Pistons. 'Money dried up, dog.' That is a direct quote from Malik Monk," Barling stated.
When Monk signed his new deal with the Kings, everyone in Sacramento breathed a sigh of relief. It felt like a great value for someone who could both score and distribute, but apparently, the market for him was limited, and he didn't come back just for the pizza.
And now that the Pistons have signed Duncan Robinson, they are likely out of the running for bringing in Monk this offseason as well.
"The reality is, one year ago when he was a free agent, the market was not there for Malik Monk," Barling said. "It was here in Sacramento, it was nowhere else except for Detroit. This year, there appears to be no market for Malik Monk. There's mounting evidence that that now includes Detroit."
That leaves the Kings in a tricky situation as they look to balance out their roster. They desperately need help on the wings behind Keegan Murray, but have little to no money left to bring in another player, especially one they hope will make a big impact.
The simplest way for them to reconstruct the roster would be to trade Monk, which would open up playing time for Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and Nique Clifford. But if they can't move Monk, they might be forced to play someone out of position again or trade another player to balance everything out.
Monk is a fan favorite in Sacramento, and many are happy that he's still on the roster following the sign and trade saga, but that doesn't help the Kings' dilemma going into next season. We all knew that Scott Perry had a difficult road ahead of him, but I don't think any of us thought that moving Monk would be something so difficult for him to navigate.