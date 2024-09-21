Kings HC Mike Brown on Sacramento: 'Love It Here'
After spending six years as one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Mike Brown landed the job to become the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.
Mike Brown has as much experience as any other head coach, leading LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for many seasons. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner found a great home in Sacramento, and he is not afraid to boast about his new situation in a phenomenal city.
When talking with ABC10's Kevin John at the Oak Ridge High School football game on Friday night, Brown had high praise for the city:
People ask me all the time 'What's Sacramento about?' And I say it's about the people. The people have been phenomenal... They're passionate about sports, they're passionate about the city, but most importantly, they're about the friendliest people that I've been across in my entire coaching career. Love it here in Sacramento.
Brown has spent time in Cleveland, Washington D.C., San Antonio, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco. His high praise for Sacramento does not surprise many, but it is great to hear a coach have this much passion for the community around him.
In two seasons with the Kings, Brown has a 94-70 record, both years going above .500. Before Brown arrived, the last season the Kings had a record above .500 was 2005-06, the last year with the legendary Rick Adelman.
While Brown has most of the city supporting him, many fans are ready to see some playoff success before they title him as one of the greatest Sacramento coaches ever. One postseason appearance in two seasons is still great, but the upcoming year could be everything for Mike Brown and the Kings.
