Kings Hire New Head Coach for G League Affiliate
The Sacramento Kings had significant turnover in the coaching department this offseason, with talented Associate Head Coach Jordi Fernandez taking the head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets and Stockton Kings head coach Lindsey Harding joining the Los Angeles Lakers staff.
With about two months until opening night, Sacramento's G League affiliate in Stockton have found Harding's replacement.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Kings are hiring Quinton Crawford to take the reigns in Stockton.
Crawford, a 33-year-old coach, has spent the last seven seasons around the NBA, most recently as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns last season. Crawford also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, where he was a part of their 2020 championship run.
Crawford is a young, talented coach and should be a perfect fit to take the lead in Stockton. Crawford began his NBA journey in Sacramento with the video department, and getting his first head coaching gig back where it all began is a great moment.
Crawford is set to become Stockton's 11th head coach since beginning play in the 2008-09 season, and just the third in the past three seasons.
Bringing in a new face to the franchise should be a good move, and Crawford should have no trouble taking over a talented G League squad coming off a league-best 24-10 record. Kings fans should be looking forward to seeing what the young coach can do with the development team.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!