Kings Hiring Former NBA Star for New-Look Coaching Staff
After a tumultuous season in Sacramento that saw Mike Brown fired and De’Aaron Fox traded, Doug Christie was given the opportunity to shed his interim role and build out his own staff as head coach of the Kings.
Along with Christie, Scott Perry and B.J. Armstrong will be taking on the general manager and assistant general manager roles in Sacramento as they look to improve a roster that struggled to compete with high-level competition.
After bringing on former Kansas City and Sacramento King, Mike Woodson, as associate head coach, a former teammate of Christie’s is set to join the staff.
After a few weeks of speculation that Bobby Jackson would leave the Philadelphia 76ers to re-join the Kings organization, the news was confirmed today by his agent, Andy Miller. As mentioned in Mike Scotto’s post, Jackson played six seasons in Sacramento, including five with Christie as a teammate.
Along with his playing stint in Sacramento, Bobby has also been an assistant coach for the Kings and head coach for the Stockton Kings from 2011-2013 and from 2021-2023, respectively.
Fans will remember Bobby as an electric guard who came off the bench for some of the best teams Sacramento ever had. Jackson’s best years were with the “Greatest Show on Court” Kings that included Christie, Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber, Jason Williams, Vlade Divac, and more all all-time fan favorites. Jackson’s tenure with the Kings culminated with winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2003.
In 2003, Jackson averaged over 15 points a game off the bench on 46/38/85 shooting splits at a time when guards were rarely very efficient scorers. Jackson was also a standout at the University of Minnesota, leading the Golden Gophers to a Final Four appearance. Bobby was lightning quick with and without the ball in his hands, and there was never a question that he gave it his absolute all every time he stepped out on the court.
As a coach, Bobby started with the Kings before Mike Malone took over and eventually moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Malone decided not to retain him in 2013. After his time with the Wolves, Jackson took over the Stockton Kings as head coach, where he led the team to a 25-7 record in 2023. Most recently, Jackson was part of Nick Nurse’s coaching staff in Philadelphia.
There has been much said about the Kings refusing to have a “normal” process when hiring for important positions on the team (like head coach and general manager). However, now that Christie is set as the head coach, it seems like he has some say in who joins him. Jackson had been rumored to be joining the Kings for weeks, but it appears the team had to get permission from Philadelphia to speak with him.
Possibly the most important thing to note is that both Jackson and Christie were coached by Hall of Famer Rick Adleman during their time with the Kings. I’m sure the two have taken a few things from their former coach, and one can only hope that Jackson and Christie can bring back some of the magic from that 2001-02 team.