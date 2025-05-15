Ex-NBA Star is a 'Candidate' to Join Kings Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings have made plenty of changes this offseason already, and the second round of the NBA playoffs is still underway. The Kings have hired a new general manager, assistant general manager, and head coach, and they continue to make significant changes to their staff.
The Kings nearly cleaned house in the coaching department as they look to give new head coach Doug Christie a personalized staff. A new candidate to join the coaching staff is a very familiar name in Sacramento: Bobby Jackson.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that Bobby Jackson is a top candidate to join the Kings' new-look coaching staff.
"76ers assistant coach Bobby Jackson is a potential candidate to re-join the Sacramento Kings on Doug Christie’s staff, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported. "Jackson spent six of his 12 NBA seasons in Sacramento and was an assistant in Sacramento during two previous stints."
Jackson played in the NBA for 12 years, six of which came in Sacramento, where he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2003. Since retiring from his playing career, Jackson has become a successful assistant coach, initially spending five seasons with the Kings before accepting a position with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has been for the last two years.
Jackson is still on the 76ers coaching staff, so the Kings would have to pry him out of Philadelphia, but it certainly seems like the interest is there.
Last week, there was another report from NBC Sacramento's Sean Cunningham about how Jackson will return to Sacramento, and now this report from Scotto certainly hammers that idea.
Former Kings star Isaiah Thomas even showed his support for the potential hire.
"B jack!!!!" Thomas posted. "Good pick up."
While no deal has been made yet, even since Cunningham's report on May 6, it would come as no surprise if Jackson is on Christie's staff by the end of the month.
The Kings have already made one of the top assistant hires of the offseason by bringing in veteran Mike Woodson, as they seem to be building a force of strictly former Sacramento players, which is an incredible idea if effective.