Kings-Hornets Injury Report: Key Starters Ruled Out
The Sacramento Kings have lost two straight games, highlighted by a crushing 24-point defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Friday at home. The Kings will now stay at Golden 1 Center for another game on Monday night, hosting the Charlotte Hornets for a cross-conference meeting.
The Hornets are just 14-41 and have lost 13 of their last 16 games, coming off an absurd 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hornets are just 5-21 on the road this season, setting up for a favorable matchup for the Kings, especially since Charlotte will be down a couple of starters.
Each team has released their injury report ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Charlotte Hornets:
DaQuan Jeffries - OUT (knee)
Tre Mann - OUT (disc)
Brandon Miller - OUT (wrist)
Josh Okogie - OUT (hamstring)
Grant Williams - OUT (ACL)
Mark Williams - OUT (foot)
The Hornets will be without a few key players, most notably Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. Miller, the 2023 second-overall pick, is sidelined for the season to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, creating a huge hole for this struggling Hornets squad.
Williams was recently popular around the league for his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers getting rescinded, and now the 23-year-old big man will be sidelined for Monday's game in Sacramento. With the Hornets playing without their starting center, Kings star Domantas Sabonis should have a field day in the interior on Monday night.
The Kings are completely healthy, once again, giving them a great opportunity to bounce back from their tough loss to the Warriors against a weaker Hornets team.
