Inside The Kings

Kings-Hornets Injury Report: Key Starters Ruled Out

The Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday

Logan Struck

Jan 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to pass as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to pass as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings have lost two straight games, highlighted by a crushing 24-point defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Friday at home. The Kings will now stay at Golden 1 Center for another game on Monday night, hosting the Charlotte Hornets for a cross-conference meeting.

The Hornets are just 14-41 and have lost 13 of their last 16 games, coming off an absurd 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hornets are just 5-21 on the road this season, setting up for a favorable matchup for the Kings, especially since Charlotte will be down a couple of starters.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24)
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Each team has released their injury report ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings:

None

Charlotte Hornets:

DaQuan Jeffries - OUT (knee)

Tre Mann - OUT (disc)

Brandon Miller - OUT (wrist)

Josh Okogie - OUT (hamstring)

Grant Williams - OUT (ACL)

Mark Williams - OUT (foot)

The Hornets will be without a few key players, most notably Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. Miller, the 2023 second-overall pick, is sidelined for the season to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, creating a huge hole for this struggling Hornets squad.

Williams was recently popular around the league for his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers getting rescinded, and now the 23-year-old big man will be sidelined for Monday's game in Sacramento. With the Hornets playing without their starting center, Kings star Domantas Sabonis should have a field day in the interior on Monday night.

The Kings are completely healthy, once again, giving them a great opportunity to bounce back from their tough loss to the Warriors against a weaker Hornets team.

Recommended Articles

feed

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News