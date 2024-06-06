Kings Host Four Top Talents for Pre-Draft Workouts
The 2024 NBA Draft is three weeks away, but the preparation leading up to June 26th and 27th is more important than draft night itself. The Sacramento Kings hold picks 13 and 45 in this year's draft, but speculation around the Kings shopping their lottery pick could shake everything up.
The Kings continue to meet with prospects ahead of the draft, focusing on both their first-round and second-round picks in the recent group of pre-draft workouts. Per Brenden Nunes of Sactown1140, Sacramento hosted four prospects for workouts: Dillon Jones, Trey Alexander, Carlton Carrington, and Kyshawn George.
Pittsburgh Panthers' Carlton Carrington is the prospect that sticks out the most, as the 6-foot-5 guard is ranked as a top-20 prospect across many sites. Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as a freshman at Pitt, and the 18-year-old's potential is through the roof. If the Kings are looking to take a backup point guard, selecting Carrington at pick 13 or trading back a few slots to get him would be the way to go.
Miami Hurricanes' Kyshawn George is another first-round projected prospect on the list, as scouts rave about his potential as a skilled wing. The 6-foot-8 forward from Switzerland could translate to the NBA game seamlessly.
Weber State's Dillon Jones and Creighton Bluejays' Trey Alexander are both second-round projected prospects, but they are highly skilled and could each be difference-makers. Either of these guards would be steals at pick 45, so if they fall to the mid-second round, the Kings could snag some top backcourt talent.
