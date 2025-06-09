Kings Host Six Intriguing Draft Prospects for Workouts on Monday
With the NBA Draft on June 25th rapidly approaching, the Sacramento Kings front office is doing their due diligence and bringing in more prospects for workouts. On Monday, the Kings will host six more prospects in Sacramento, and the list includes at least one big name.
The Kings will host LSU’s Camryn Carter, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor, Oregon’s Tijani Bamba, Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack, Alex Toohey of the NBL’s Sydney Kings, and Mohamed Diawara of Cholet Basket of France’s LNB. The group includes an interesting mix of skilled guards and tall, athletic wings.
Camryn Carter, LSU
Senior, SG, six-foot-three, 190 pounds
16.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg
42.5/39.2/83.6 shooting splits
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Junior, G, six-foot-five, 175 pounds
12.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, .8 spg
45.2/40.5/68.0 shooting splits
Tijani Bamba, Oregon
Senior, G, six-foot-five, 210 pounds
10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.8 spg
38.9/25.3/74.0 shooting splits
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Senior, G, six-foot-four, 201 pounds
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.7 spg
45.4/35.1/72.3 shooting splits
Alex Toohey, Sydney
21 years old, F, six-foot-seven, 223 pounds
10.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg, .8 bpg
44.9/31.0/72.6 shooting splits
Mohamed Diawara, Cholet
20 years old, F, six-foot-nine, 227 pounds
5.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, .6 spg, .3 bpg
38.3/31.0/48.8 shooting splits
Proctor will be the name that jumps off the page, as he starred at Duke alongside projected number one overall pick Cooper Flagg. Proctor is currently projected as a second-round pick and would fit well with the Kings as a three-and-D point guard who can handle the ball and defend well.
The Kings badly need point guard depth, though it will be interesting to see if new General Manager Scott Perry drafts for need or for best talent available, though if Proctor were to fall to the Kings at pick 42, he may check both of those boxes.
The other very interesting prospect working out for Sacramento is Alex Toohey, who is also projected to go in the early to mid-second round of the draft. Toohey has the tools and size to be a contributor on both ends of the court right away. The remaining prospects are not expected to be drafted, so the Kings could be interested in bringing them in to be part of the Summer League roster or even as an undrafted free agent.