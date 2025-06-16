Kings Interested in 5-foot-11 Star Point Guard Before NBA Draft
After not lucking out in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, the Sacramento Kings had to convey their first-round selection to the Atlanta Hawks. Now, the Kings stand pat in the second round with the 42nd overall pick, but recent noise suggests they could move up into the first round.
"Another intriguing rumble emanating from the California capital: Sacramento has searched for trade avenues to acquire a first-round pick, sources say, and has expressed confidence to various agents that it could be selecting as high as the early 20s," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on The Stein Line.
Of course, the Kings should only move up into the first round of the draft it they have their eyes set on a certain prospect or two, but recent workouts still suggest the Kings are planning to target guys in the second round or undrafted free agency.
The Kings announced a new round of pre-draft workouts for Monday, and headlining the list is Mark Sears, a star point guard out of Alabama.
Sears, a 5-foot-11 guard, was a two-time All-American in college and one of the best players in college basketball. In the 2023-24 season, Sears showed out by averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with absurd 50.8/43.6/85.7 shooting splits.
Sears is extremely undersized, but he has proven not to let that get to him. Many scouts compare Sears to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, as the two star guards have very similar playstyles to dominate despite their size.
The Kings are in desperate need of a point guard this offseason, and while Sears is likely not their solution, he would certainly be worth taking a flyer on in undrafted free agency. The 23-year-old will likely not be highly coveted in this year's draft, but he is undoubtedly the type of player to show out in the Summer League and put himself on the map.