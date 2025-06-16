Kings Interested in 5-foot-11 Star Point Guard Before NBA Draft

Kings pre-draft workout on Monday:



Mark Sears (Alabama)

PG, 5'10", 183



Javon Small (West Virginia)

PG, 6'1", 190



Kobe Johnson (UCLA)

SF, 6'4", 193



Dink Pate ( G League)

SF, 6'6", 201



Oumar Ballo (Indiana)

C, 6'11", 274



Bogoljub Marković (Mega Bemax)

C, 6'11", 213