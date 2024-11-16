Kings-Jazz Injury Report: DeMar DeRozan Status Revealed
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings were taken down by the Minnesota Timberwolves at home despite star point guard De'Aaron Fox setting a franchise record with 60 points scored.
The Kings will stay at Golden 1 Center on Saturday night, taking on the Utah Jazz for the second leg of a back-to-back series.
It is always challenging for a team to play the night after an overtime game, which the Kings have already done once this season, resulting in a tough loss against the Toronto Raptors.
The Jazz are coming off a big win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, as they look to start their first win streak of the 2024-25 season.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's matchup in Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings:
DeMar DeRozan - OUT (back)
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (back)
Utah Jazz:
Taylor Hendricks - OUT (fibula)
Walker Kessler - OUT (hip)
The Kings will still be without star forward DeMar DeRozan, who left Wednesday's win against the Phoenix Suns at halftime and has not touched the court since. DeRozan is dealing with lower back tightness, and his absence in Friday's loss was felt.
The Jazz will be without young forward Taylor Hendricks and standout center Walker Kessler, putting a dent in their frontcourt. Kessler is set to miss his third straight game, as Utah has turned to John Collins to start in his place.
The Kings and Jazz tip off at 7 pm PST on Saturday.
