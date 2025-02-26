Kings-Jazz Injury Report: Four Starters Listed
After blowing out the Charlotte Hornets by 42 points on Monday, the Sacramento Kings kick off a four-game road trip against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz have slipped to 14-43 on the season, sitting in last place in the Western Conference, but have upset the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors, all in the month of February.
The Kings hang in tenth place in the West, so every win matters for a Sacramento squad competing for playoff positioning. The Kings desperately need to start this road trip on a high note, and the Jazz will certainly give them a good chance to leave Salt Lake City with a win.
Each team has released their injury report for Wednesday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Keon Ellis - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Devin Carter - OUT (G League assignment)
Utah Jazz:
John Collins - OUT (back)
Taylor Hendricks - OUT (fibula)
Walker Kessler - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Lauri Markkanen - OUT (back)
Collin Sexton - OUT (ankle)
The Jazz could be down four starters, not including standout sophomore Taylor Hendricks, who suffered a season-ending injury just three games into the year. Still, missing Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and John Collins will be a huge blow, on top of Walker Kessler being questionable due to illness.
The Kings remain fairly healthy, although standout guard Keon Ellis suffered an ankle injury in their win over the Hornets. While there should be no need to rush Ellis back to the court against a shorthanded Jazz squad, the defensive star makes such an impact that it hurts not to have him available.
The Kings and Jazz tip off in Utah at 6 p.m. PST on Wednesday.
