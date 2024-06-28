Inside The Kings

Kings' Keegan Murray Makes USA Select Team

The Kings forward joins a group filled With promising young players to represent USA.

Al Pingree

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is headed to Las Vegas as part of the 2024 USA Men’s Select Team. Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley will coach the Select Team and train with the USA Men’s National Team to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Murray, the 2023 All-Rookie First Team player and all-time leader in three-pointers made by a rookie, will join a group of 15 players who will train with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6-8. Keegan Murray will face off against NBA superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum as they make final preparations for the Olympics. 

Murray is one of five players returning from the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team. Many Select Team players have gone on to play for the National Team in the past. Grant Hill, the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director, said the Select Team is “the national team pipeline for the future.” The Select Team features three players from the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., as well as exciting Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. 

The full team is as follows: 

Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons 

Cooper Flagg - Duke 

Langston Galloway - Free Agent 

Nigel Hayes-Davis - Fenerbahçe 

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Golden State Warriors 

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat 

Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets 

Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans 

Keegan Murray - Sacramento Kings 

Brandin Podziemski - Golden State Warriors 

Micah Potter - Salt Lake City Stars 

Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics 

Jabari Smith Jr. - Houston Rockets 

Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic 

Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets 

The USA Men’s National Team plays their first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 28 against Serbia.

