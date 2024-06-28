Kings' Keegan Murray Makes USA Select Team
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is headed to Las Vegas as part of the 2024 USA Men’s Select Team. Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley will coach the Select Team and train with the USA Men’s National Team to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Murray, the 2023 All-Rookie First Team player and all-time leader in three-pointers made by a rookie, will join a group of 15 players who will train with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6-8. Keegan Murray will face off against NBA superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum as they make final preparations for the Olympics.
Murray is one of five players returning from the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team. Many Select Team players have gone on to play for the National Team in the past. Grant Hill, the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director, said the Select Team is “the national team pipeline for the future.” The Select Team features three players from the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., as well as exciting Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
The full team is as follows:
Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons
Cooper Flagg - Duke
Langston Galloway - Free Agent
Nigel Hayes-Davis - Fenerbahçe
Trayce Jackson-Davis - Golden State Warriors
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat
Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets
Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans
Keegan Murray - Sacramento Kings
Brandin Podziemski - Golden State Warriors
Micah Potter - Salt Lake City Stars
Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics
Jabari Smith Jr. - Houston Rockets
Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic
Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets
The USA Men’s National Team plays their first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 28 against Serbia.
