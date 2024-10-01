Kings' Kevin Huerter Hints at Position Change
Media day is filled with endless sounds, videos, and clips that hint at the upcoming season. At the end of his interview with FOX 40’s Sean Cunningham, Kevin Huerter hinted that he may be playing more forward this year compared to previous seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
I’ve played a lot of different positions throughout my career. My time here has been mostly at the two, but my time in Atlanta before that was a lot of different positions, and I think I’ve always been able to do that. That’s for Mike and our coaching staff to figure out.- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
According to Basketball Reference, 72 percent of Huerter’s minutes each of the last two seasons came at the shooting guard position. In the 2021-22 season, his final season with the Atlanta Hawks, his time was split more evenly with 58 percent as the two-guard and 42 percent as the small forward.
At 6-foot-7, Huerter possesses the size to play the small forward position, especially with multiple teams opting for smaller lineups lately.
With the emergence of Keon Ellis last season, the Kings have a logjam at the shooting guard spot while remaining thin on the wings behind DeRozan and Keegan Murray.
The most logical spot in the rotation for Huerter is backing up DeRozan at the small forward position. The Kings lack proven options on the wings behind their two starting wings. A comeback season for Jalen McDaniels would be great, but not something the Kings should count on coming into the season.
Playing at the forward spot would also allow Huerter to spend more time on the court with Malik Monk, something he hasn’t done much of in Sacramento. In the past, the two have been staggered while sharing the same position. Having them both on the court together gives the Kings two high-level scorers off the bench, a commodity any team would like.
Like Huerter said, it will be up to Mike Brown and the coaching staff, but everything points to him playing more forward for the Kings.
Follow Sacramento Kings On SI on Facebook and X/Twitter
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!