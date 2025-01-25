Kings-Knicks Injury Report: De'Aaron Fox Status Revealed
Doug Christie has started his tenure off hot as the Sacramento Kings interim head coach, winning 10 of the last 12 games to move to 23-21 on the season. Climbing up the standings to move back into the playoff picture has been a challenge for the Kings, even beating the defending champion Boston Celtics on the road without star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
Sacramento stars Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan have really stepped up while Fox is either sidelined or in a slump, but their franchise point guard certainly needs to step up and find his rhythm again. The Kings now head into a huge matchup against another top Eastern Conference opponent, the New York Knicks.
Unfortunately for the Kings, Fox is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's marquee matchup in Madison Square Garden.
Each team has released their injury reports for Saturday's matchup in New York.
Sacramento Kings:
De'Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE (thumb)
Colby Jones - OUT (G League)
New York Knicks:
Josh Hart - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Mitchell Robinson - OUT (ankle)
Fox is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with a thumb sprain, but this is a prime opportunity for the star point guard to get back on track.
Fox has gone five straight games without scoring over 20 points, an odd stretch for one of the league's most dangerous offensive talents. Fox participated in Sacramento's shoot-around on Saturday, which is a good sign for his status against New York.
The Knicks could be without standout guard Josh Hart, who is listed as questionable with knee soreness. The Knicks would take a huge hit if Hart has to miss Saturday's matchup, but fans should certainly hope both teams are near full strength for an exciting matchup.
The Kings and Knicks tip off at 4:30 pm PT in New York on Saturday.
