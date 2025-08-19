Kings, Knicks Named Among Four NBA Landing Spots for Russell Westbrook
The NBA free agency market has been inexplicably dry during the 2025 offseason, with no star players and a disastrous restricted free agent scene. Still, there are a few key players who have yet to sign with their next team.
The most notable unrestricted free agent left on the market is 17-year NBA veteran Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, 36, is coming off a one-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets and hit the open market after declining his player option for the 2025-26 season. Now, Westbrook is expected to sign with a new team, but it is still unclear who that lucky team will be.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is still a high-level defensive presence, hustle player, rebounder, and playmaker, despite not being anywhere near his 2016-17 NBA MVP level anymore.
Westbrook has been heavily linked to the Sacramento Kings since free agency started, but as we approach September, the veteran point guard has yet to make a decision.
Who could sign Russell Westbrook?
Of course, the Kings have been labeled the "most likely" destination, but there is a question of whether or not he would truly want to sign with a team that is not competing for a championship. Despite how legendary a career Westbrook has had, he has yet to win a championship and only has one Finals appearance under his belt. It is fair to assume he still wants a shot at competing in the postseason, but the Kings would not be the place for him if so.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently named four NBA teams that could sign Westbrook at this point in free agency: Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Kings went into the 2025 offseason with a glaring need at the point guard position, and while they acquired Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade, they are likely still looking for another trustworthy ball handler.
Going back to the idea of Westbrook wanting to compete for a championship, however, the other three destinations make far more sense.
The New York Knicks have one of the best core groups in the NBA, but new head coach Mike Brown could certainly use some playmaking help in his second unit. The Knicks will be at the top of the Eastern Conference next season, so this is the most likely home for Westbrook if his main priorities are a big market and championship contention.
The Heat and Bucks are in similar boats, with top-heavy talent but an unclear direction. Of course, it could entice any player to want to go play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even his future with the franchise in Milwaukee is cloudy. He could, however, use some more veteran help like Westbrook.
The Heat is another interesting spot for Westbrook. Westbrook could truly elevate the Heat more than he would any of the other teams, and the Miami franchise is certainly looking for any solution to escape the dreaded play-in tournament that they have been in for three consecutive years.