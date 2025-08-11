Russell Westbrook 'Most Likely' to Sign With Western Conference NBA Team: Report
Russell Westbrook has been one of the most talked-about free agents of this offseason. The veteran point guard and former league MVP has been linked with the Sacramento Kings (among other teams) for weeks now. After opting out of the final year of his contract with the Denver Nuggets, the 36 year old became an unrestricted free agent.
According to a new report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Sacramento has emerged as the most likely landing spot for Westbrook. There had been previous rumblings that Westbrook could have a homecoming of sorts and return to the first team he played for, and the reigning NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it does not appear that a reunion with the Thunder is in the cards.
As recently as last week, there were reports that several other teams were potential suitors for Westbrook’s services, including the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks. However, league sources now indicate that the Kings have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Westbrook.
Previous reporting had tied Westbrook’s potential signing with Sacramento to the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga trade situation between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the Westbrook signing was framed as virtually impossible to do without a Kuminga sign-and-trade, so it remains to be seen if other avenues to bring Westbrook in have emerged in recent days.
If Westbrook is indeed Sacramento-bound, it will be his sixth team in seven seasons, which isn’t necessarily an indicator of a veteran player’s utility in the later stages of his career. There is also the question of what role would Westbrook be willing to take on to come play for the Kings.
Given that the Kings committed three years (and $45 million) to Dennis Schröder this summer, one has to imagine that Schröder will be the starting point guard for the upcoming season.
Westbrook has come off the bench in recent seasons with other teams, and has been a teammate of Schröder twice previously, so perhaps his role in Sacramento is not a concern for him. The Kings could certainly do a lot worse than Russell Westbrook at the backup point guard spot.
Westbrook will turn 37 in November, and has played over 1,200 games in his 17 year career, but still has plenty in the tank. He averaged almost 28 minutes per game last season with the Nuggets, including averages of 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in 36 games as a starter.
His shooting splits were also significantly better as a starter than a reserve last year. In 39 appearances off the bench, Westbrook shot just 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc. In his starts, he shot 50.4% and 33.8%, respectively.
Westbrook has never had a reputation as a great shooter, but these are big differences and point to the fact that Russ can still get it done as a lead guard. Whether Westbrook will get the opportunity to start, and potentially continue the type of production he gave Denver last season, remains to be seen.