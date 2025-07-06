Kings Land Sharpshooter in Trade Proposal With Wizards
After rumor after rumor, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors appear to be at a stand still on a possible Jonathan Kuminga trade, and while the two sides could come back to a deal that sends the young wing to the Kings, let's take a look at some other options that Scott Perry could turn to to bring in wing help.
The Washington Wizards just traded for Cam Whitmore, which could mean that Corey Kispert gets moved this offseason, as reported by Forbes' Evan Sidery.
The Kings are still in desperate need of wing help, and Kispert could slot in the small forward spot off the bench. At 6-foot-7, with the same 6-foot-7 wingspan, he doesn't bring the length to be a switchable 3/4 combo wing like Keegan Murray, but the Kings need any forward help they can get.
It's no secret that the Kings are looking at trade options for Malik Monk, and if he doesn't end up getting traded in the Dennis Schroder sign and trade, the Kings could look at other options to rework the roster with a Monk trade.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Corey Kispert
Washington Wizards Receive: Malik Monk
For the Wizards, they've done a lot to retool their roster this offseason, trading Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum, and have an intriguing roster for the upcoming season. Adding in another playmaker and scorer in Monk could be a decent fit, especially as a pair with McCollum, either in the starting unit or off the bench.
For the Kings, Kispert may not have the star potential that Kuminga has, but he can straight-up shoot the ball. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45.1% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three.
That was a dip in his three-point percentage, but the Wizards once again had a down season as a team that likely affected everyone's efficiency. Kispert has a career 38.2% three-point percentage and 42.4% in the 2022-23 season.
Doug Christie said repeatedly last season that he wanted the Kings to be a high-volume three-point shooting team. There's no guarantee that that will be the offensive scheme he brings in with a new coaching staff, but it wouldn't be shocking if it were the case.
Kispert could fill the role that Kevin Huerter played for the Kings and thrive shooting off of Domantas Sabonis' screens, or work as a catch-and-shoot specialist. He's not the greatest defender, but he did finish last season with a On/Off Net Rating of +5.7, meaning the Wizards were better with him on the court.
His offensive firepower makes up for his average defense, and could work well next to Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray.
He's also on an extremely reasonable contract where he makes just under $14 million the next two seasons, and just over $13 million the following two, with 2028-29 being a team option. That's not only a good contract in terms of production versus cost, but his contract being under the Mid-Level Exception (MLE).
In the shifting NBA landscape, that makes him far easier to trade if the Kings choose to go another direction down the road, and could be how they get him in this theoretical trade. If the Schroder deal ends up being a sign and trade and the Kings use their Traded Player Exception, the Kings could absorb Kispert's contract with their MLE.
Kispert may not be the most exciting move that the Kings could make this offseason, but he plays a position of need, can shoot the ball, and is on a solid contract. It's hard to ask for anything more than that as a Plan B option.