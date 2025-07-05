Latest Report: Kings Willing to Walk Away from Kuminga Trade
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors discussions on a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign and trade appear to have stalled after the Kings latest offer for the young wing.
The Kings reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation, but the Warriors "balked" at the offer from their Northern California rival. And now we appear to be at a stand still.
It's no secret that the Warriors are trying to get as much as they can for the 22-year-old wing, but the Kings are right in holding the line on not including Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis. Bringing in Kuminga would be great for Sacramento and give them a potential star to build around going forward, but doing so without their other two young building blocks would defeat the purpose of the trade.
And it appears that new GM Scott Perry is willing to be patient, even if that means not landing Kuminga this offseason.
ABC10's Matt George reported that Kings are content with bringing their roster back next season if the Warriors decide not to trade Kuminga, including the often rumored trade candidates Malik Monk and Devin Carter.
This tells us a few things about the rest of the offseason for the Kings. First, they don't seem willing to overpay for Kuminga and would be willing to walk away. As previously stated, this makes sense for the Kings, and would force the Warriors to either resign Kuminga themselves, find a deal with another team that they like better, or come back to the Kings and work on the deal for Carter, Saric, and picks.
Second, it shows that Scott Perry is taking his time with this roster, at least when it comes to big swings. There have been a number of big name players available this offseason, including Trae Young, who played the Kings biggest need at point guard.
But instead of bringing in a star that didn't fit his vision, Perry passed on the idea of bringing in Young, and signed the veteran Dennis Schröder instead to fill the Kings lead guard spot for the next few seasons.
Perry clearly has a plan in place and is trying to build a roster that embodies his vision. While the Kings roster has clear issues as currently constructed, Sacramento could be in a worse position than they currently are.
They still have all of their draft picks going forward, talent on their roster, and upcoming flexibility in two years when Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's contracts are set to come off the books. If Perry to take a big swing this year that doesn't work out, it's possible the Kings could be set back even more and have to start from scratch yet again.
Bringing back the roster as-is would be a hard sell to Kings fans, but I believe they have a team that could at least compete for a play-in spot. For a franchise that wants to remain competitive while they reshare the team, that feels like something they are going to try to accomplish in the upcoming season.
It's not the most exciting plan, but it may be the smartest. There aren't any other true stars or players with potential like Kuminga available in free agency or on the trade market (at least none that have been rumored or linked to the Kings). I previously wrote about how it felt like this offseason was going to be Kuminga or bust when it came to big moves, and all indications point to that being the case as we learn more about Perry's plans.