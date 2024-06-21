Kings Linked to 2 Impact Forwards on Trade Market
After extending star sixth man Malik Monk for the next four years, the Sacramento Kings got their biggest offseason priority out of the way and can now focus on improving the team around the core.
Getting Monk to commit long-term before draft night is crucial, as the Kings do not have any question marks and will make their draft night decisions clearer. After many experts were predicting the Kings to draft a guard to replace Monk, they can now focus on taking an impact wing or trading the pick for win-now talent.
Forbes' Evan Sidery reports the Kings are "scouring the trade market for another impact wing," listing Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma and New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram as two forwards to "potentially monitor as targets."
Rival NBA executives reportedly expect Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to be shopped this offseason, and packaging the two Sacramento starters with the 13th-overall pick in the upcoming draft could be a good enough package to bring in Kuzma, Ingram, or a similar impact wing.
Kuzma, 28, is likely the more realistic option for the Kings. Kuzma is coming off a career year in Washington, averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, and is entering the second season of a team-friendly four-year contract worth $90 million.
The price of Kuzma is likely significantly lower than Ingram, as the Pelicans will not let the one-time All-Star go for a couple of role players.
Ingram, 26, is undoubtedly more talented than Kuzma but is due for $36 million next season before he hits unrestricted free agency, and the Kings frankly do not have the money to cough up the extension he is likely seeking. While Ingram might be regarded as the superior option, Kuzma would be an excellent fit in Sacramento.
If the Kings are looking to make a significant trade on next week's draft night, packaging their lottery pick with Barnes, Huerter, or other assets for Kuzma seems like the best move.
