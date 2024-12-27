Kings Lose Heartbreaker in Stunning Fashion to Pistons
If you heard a noise in Sacramento tonight around 9:30 pm PT, it was the sound of the air being let out of the city as Jaden Ivey hit a four-point play to stun the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons stole the game 114-113 in the final minutes after the Kings led by as many as 19 points and held a 10 point lead with 3:37 left in the game.
De'Aaron Fox fouled Ivey on a three-point attempt with 3.1 seconds left on the clock and Ivey went on to make the circus shot and the free throw before Fox missed the half court heave.
Fox was having a huge second half and scoring with ease. Trey Lyles had 20 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. The bench as a whole combined for 38 points. The Kings looked back.
And then, poof. It was all gone.
All the positivity the Kings spent 45 minutes building, gone.
Gone with a Malik Beasley heater of 9 points in two minutes to bring the Pistons back in. Gone with a Jaden Ivey four-point and-1.
The Kings fall to 13-18 on the season in stunning fashion. It's their second one-point loss in the last five games and the third of the season.
Sacramento now has a record of 3-11 in games decided by five points or less and continue to struggle to close out games, a supposed strength coming into the season.
In one of the most bizarre seasons in recent memory, the Sacramento Kings continue to find new ways to lose, and a disappointing season turns from bad to disaster in a span of minutes.
