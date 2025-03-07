Inside The Kings

Kings Make Malik Monk Injury Announcement Before Spurs Game

The Sacramento Kings have announced a Malik Monk injury update before taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

Al Pingree

Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks on during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks on during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
With 21 games remaining in the regular season for the Sacramento Kings, every game matters in their push to get back into the playoffs after narrowly missing out last year. Unfortunately, the team will be without starting guard Malik Monk for at least one more game. 

On Thursday, the team announced Monk will be out for the Kings' highly anticipated matchup against former player De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Sacramento and be day-to-day moving forward.

“Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been diagnosed with a right toe sprain after exiting the game in the second quarter versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 3. MRI imaging confirmed the diagnosis. Monk will be out versus the San Antonio Spurs and will be listed as day-to-day going forward," the Kings announced. 

The Kings were riding a four-game win streak until their 116-110 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, a game Monk also missed. The team is also without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain. 

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (10)
Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors in the chase for the six-seed and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

The Kings play Friday night against the Spurs in De’Aaron Fox’s first return to Sacramento. While the Kings will be down to starters in Monk and Sabonis, the Spurs will be without superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who is out for the season.

Published
