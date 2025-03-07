Kings Make Malik Monk Injury Announcement Before Spurs Game
With 21 games remaining in the regular season for the Sacramento Kings, every game matters in their push to get back into the playoffs after narrowly missing out last year. Unfortunately, the team will be without starting guard Malik Monk for at least one more game.
On Thursday, the team announced Monk will be out for the Kings' highly anticipated matchup against former player De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Sacramento and be day-to-day moving forward.
“Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been diagnosed with a right toe sprain after exiting the game in the second quarter versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 3. MRI imaging confirmed the diagnosis. Monk will be out versus the San Antonio Spurs and will be listed as day-to-day going forward," the Kings announced.
The Kings were riding a four-game win streak until their 116-110 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, a game Monk also missed. The team is also without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain.
The Kings currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors in the chase for the six-seed and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
The Kings play Friday night against the Spurs in De’Aaron Fox’s first return to Sacramento. While the Kings will be down to starters in Monk and Sabonis, the Spurs will be without superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who is out for the season.
