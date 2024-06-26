Kings Mock Draft Roundtable: Draft Day Predictions
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th overall selection in Wednesday's 2024 NBA Draft, but speculation around the pick clouds Sacramento's night. Many league sources have reported Sacramento's interest in shopping the pick in a package with Kevin Huerter or Harrison Barnes to bring in win-now talent.
Whether the Kings trade the pick or bring in a lottery talent, Sacramento will make a move that affects their future Wednesday night. Expect a significant night from the Kings, and be prepared for anything to happen.
While nobody knows what the Kings will do on draft night, Inside the Kings' staff makes their final draft day predictions of what Sacramento will do with the 13th overall pick:
Jared Koch
Draft Tristan Da Silva
There’s ample reason to believe this pick could be shipped off in a draft night deal to acquire more win-now talent. Nonetheless, if the Kings stick and pick here at 13, Tristan Da Silva is far from a poor choice to land on.
Sacramento has a solid frontcourt established as is with Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis, but could still benefit from a connector piece at the forward position, one who can provide ideal length and versatility, along with being a two-way threat from the jump. Da Silva brings all of those qualities to the table, which makes him a strong contender for this selection.
As a 23-year-old senior from Colorado, he has the extensive experience to show out as a day-one contributor and may end up as a seamless fit into a potent Kings offense.
Logan Struck
Trade for Kyle Kuzma
While the Kings would benefit from bringing in a talented rookie, the noise around a Kuzma trade is too much to ignore.
The Kings must wait until the draft to trade their lottery pick, which has left everyone on their toes. Although no deal has been set in stone, it would be no surprise if the Kings have one in place behind the curtain. Kuzma, 28, is a talented wing who would be a fantastic frontcourt addition between Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.
Kuzma is on a team-friendly deal and could be the missing piece Sacramento has been asking for.
Al Pingree
Trade the pick or draft Dalton Knecht
The Kings will have a big decision to make on draft day. Do they trade the 13th overall pick for a player that can help them win now? Or do they keep the pick and try to hit on a late lottery player like they did in 2020 when they selected Tyrese Haliburton 12th overall? It’s looking increasingly likely Kings GM Monte McNair will trade the pick.
The Kings continue to be linked with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, and a deal centered around Harrison Barnes and the 13th overall pick for Kuzma makes a lot of sense for both teams. Another name to look out for is Bobby Portis, who is rumored to be available.
If the Kings end up keeping the pick, expect them to take a player like Dalton Knecht, who they select in my final mock draft. The 6-foot-6 forward out of Tennessee is one of the older and more NBA-ready players in the draft, which is the type of player Monte McNair tends to go after. He could fall to the Kings with teams passing on him due to his age and perceived low ceiling.
Sean Ackerman
Draft Cody Williams
With the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings will take Cody Williams, wing, from the University of Colorado. At 19 years young, Williams represents the future prototype of NBA stars with a mixture of height, athleticism, wingspan, and shot-creating ability.
His 7-foot-1 wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions and gives him an edge over smaller defenders. Williams could fit into Mike Brown’s rotation immediately and find real minutes off the bench behind Keegan Murray or Harrison Barnes (if he stays). If the Kings hold onto their pick throughout the night, look out for Williams’ name at #13.
Jake Waldrop
Draft Kel'El Ware
The Sacramento Kings have the 13th pick in tonight's NBA Draft, having a golden opportunity to solidify their frontcourt by selecting Indiana Hoosier Center Kel'el Ware. Ware's defensive playstyle is precisely what the Kings need to tighten up their interior, offering elite shot-blocking and rim protection that could enhance the King's defensive landscape.
Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game with the Hoosiers last season while shooting 59% from the field. Offensively, Wares' ability to stretch the floor with his shooting range complements the Kings' dynamic backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. His agility and ability to guard multiple positions further enhance his value, making him a perfect fit for the kings.
Kel'el Ware would fit well with the King's team chemistry, especially alongside a player like Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is known to be a great passer and playmaker, which could mesh perfectly with Ware's skill. Ware's ability to finish strong at the rim and shoot from a distance would create more space for scoring opportunities. Defensively, Ware's Shot-blocking and rim protection would allow Sabonis to focus more on his offensive game. The balance between them would help Sacramento perform better on both court ends.
