Kings Named a ‘Playoff or Bust’ Team for 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings have not come close to being in championship discussions in the last two decades, but could they be inching closer to that conversation?
The offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan was certainly a relief for Kings fans, as the franchise finally made a move that signaled they are at least trying to improve. Franchise cornerstones De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are questioned as being enough to lead a team to a championship, but they could get the job done with the right pieces around them.
Forbes' Esfandiar Baraheni put each team into tiers ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, grouping the Kings in the "Playoffs or Bust" tier.
The Kings have not won a playoff series since 2004, so putting them any higher than a postseason hopeful would be incorrect. While the Kings should be in good shape to make a playoff run, there is nothing to support any argument in favor of it.
Baraheni grouped Sacramento with the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers as Western Conference teams in this tier. This is the right grouping for Sacramento, as they have not taken themselves a step ahead of the rest yet.
The star trio of Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis with the supporting cast of Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Kevin Huerter should put the Kings in good position, but they will be stuck in the "Playoffs or Bust" tier until they prove themselves.
On the other hand, the Kings would be severely underachieving if they miss the postseason for the second consecutive season. A playoff berth next season should be the floor for this Kings squad, and anything less would certainly be deemed a failure.
