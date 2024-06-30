Kings Named Possible Suitor for Robert Williams III
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly re-signing backup center Alex Len for the 2024-25 season, but there is still room for more frontcourt help. While Len gave the Kings solid minutes as a backup last season, many fans want the team to explore an upgrade in that aspect of the lineup.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports the Kings have "quietly been mentioned as a possible suitor" for Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
Williams, 26, was a productive big man for the Boston Celtics for multiple seasons, but injuries have taken a toll on his availability. After getting traded to Portland, Williams played just six games before suffering a season-ending injury.
With two years left on his deal worth just over $25 million, Williams could be a good investment for the Kings as their backup center, but his injury history poses a significant concern.
His best season came in 2021-22 with Boston, where he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 73.6 percent on his way to earning All-Defensive Second Team honors.
When healthy, Williams is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league. While Sacramento could use a defensive-minded big man next to Domantas Sabonis, it is unlikely to happen.
Even in his best season, Williams played just 61 games. Depending on the asking price from Portland, investing valuable assets into an injury-prone big man is likely not the best idea.
