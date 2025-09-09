Kings Named Potential Trade Suitor for 76ers Star
The 2025 NBA offseason seems to be dying down, as two of the four disgruntled restricted free agents have agreed to new deals, and the league has not seen any groundbreaking trades since early July.
With training camp and preseason starting in less than a month, there are undoubtedly a handful of teams that are still looking to shake things up. However, at this point, most teams are content with their roster heading into training camp.
The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a restricted free agency dilemma of their own, as Quentin Grimes still sits unsigned. However, this situation is being held up because the 76ers simply do not have the money to pay him.
76ers could trade Kelly Oubre Jr.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the 76ers have been exploring trades for Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. throughout the offseason as they look to clear space for Grimes.
"There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre," Fischer said. "If they are able to find a deal for one of these two guys as we get closer to camp, that would open up some wiggle room for Philadelphia to be able to pay Grimes a little bit more."
Potential trade suitors for Oubre Jr.
The Sacramento Kings have been involved in Kelly Oubre Jr. rumors for the past few years, especially when they were constantly looking to add a two-way wing. Still, heading into the 2025-26 season, the Kings could be in the market for a player of his caliber.
Last season with the 76ers, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with 47.0/29.3/75.1 shooting splits. Of course, there have always been some questions about his perimeter shooting, but he always finds a way to put the ball in the basket. Oubre Jr. has averaged 15 or more points per game for seven consecutive years, while being a positive defender.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named four potential landing spots for Oubre Jr. if the 76ers ultimately decide to trade him, and to no surprise, the Kings were one of them. Bailey brings up the idea of swapping Dario Saric, whom the Kings acquired from the Denver Nuggets for Jonas Valanciunas, with Oubre Jr.
"Dario Šarić certainly isn't the player he was when he last suited up for the 76ers back in 2018, but a reunion would be fun," Bailey wrote. "...For the Sacramento Kings, a swap involving Šarić and Oubre would leave them awfully thin at center, but they could also use a scoring boost on the second unit. And Oubre is a lot more likely to provide that."
Oubre Jr. is an uber-athletic, 6-foot-8 wing with a wide skillset on both ends of the floor. If the Kings could get Oubre Jr., who has just one year left on his contract, by just trading away Dario Saric, they should do that in a heartbeat. The 29-year-old forward would undoubtedly be a fun piece for Sacramento's second unit, and is a low-risk move for the Kings' new-look front office.