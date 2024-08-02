Kings’ Odds To Win 2025 NBA Finals Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have put together a much-improved roster from their disappointing 2023-24 season, but not everyone believes they are ready to compete for a title.
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have set the odds for the 2024-25 NBA Finals, as the Kings (+5500) are tied for the 15th-best odds to win it all next year.
The Kings are tied with the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers to make for the league's middle ground.
Some notable teams ahead of the Kings include the Golden State Warriors (+4500), New Orleans Pelicans (+4500), and Orlando Magic (+4000), each with a case against them for being ahead of Sacramento.
The Kings' acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan has built a big three next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Still, the blockbuster addition has not translated into media support.
The Kings continue to get disrespected, with their projected win total being far too low as well.
No matter who the Kings were to acquire this offseason, their lack of postseason success over the past two decades will keep them from getting the attention they deserve. Until the Kings prove themselves in the playoffs, they will rarely be put ahead of teams like the Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!