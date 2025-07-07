Kings' Options Dwindling After Heat-Clippers-Jazz Trade
As the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors continue their stand-off on the Jonathan Kuminga sign and trade negotiations, the rest of the NBA continues to trudge on and make moves.
The latest is a three-team swap between the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
While the Kings aren't involved in this trade, it does have big ramifications for Sacramento and what we could see Scott Perry do next this offseason.
The Heat have been linked to DeMar DeRozan all offseason and felt like a good landing spot for the six-time All-Star. But by bringing in Norman Powell, it feels like their pursuit of DeRozan could be at an end as he and Powell play (generally) the same position.
The Clippers have also been a popular landing spot for DeRozan, not only from a location perspective of being close to DeRozan's hometown of Compton, but from a talent need and competitive standpoint. DeRozan wants to compete next season as he nears the end of his NBA career, and the Clippers are likely going to be in the mix of Western Conference competitors again next season.
A swap for DeRozan and Powell straight across would have worked financially and been a decent move for the Kings to make, but the Clippers went a different direction to bring in frontcourt help instead.
And that frontcourt help just so happens to be a player that has been linked to the Kings for years in John Collins, as he would have been an intriguing fit next to Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.
It's always felt like Collins would end up with the Kings eventually, especially last season, but with Monte McNair out and Scott Perry in, the rumors about Collins and the Kings came to an abrupt end as Sacramento put all its attention on the point guard pursuit and now the Kuminga acquisition.
So while the Kings weren't involved in the trade, that's three trade partners that made sense from the outside looking in that are now off the table. The Kings could still make moves this offseason, and a Kuminga trade would be great to start the rebuild, but there have been more and more clues leading to the realization that the Kings could come back with the relatively same roster as last season.
That's especially surprising to say at this point of the offseason for DeRozan, who was thought by many to be one of the most likely Kings to be traded this offseason. But bringing him back isn't the worst thing in the world for the Kings.
DeRozan's production was as steady as ever last season, as he averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field and 32.8% from three. There are roster construction issues and fit and scheme questions, but there's no denying that DeRozan is still an incredibly talented basketball player.
In the end, it will be up to new head coach Doug Christie to figure out an offensive gameplan and scheme that works with whatever roster he has, which is looking more and more likely to be one that includes DeRozan again next season.