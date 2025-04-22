Kings Owner Breaks Silence on New General Manager Hire
The Sacramento Kings had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, ending with a 40-42 record and on the outside of the playoffs looking in, but they did not waste any time making changes after their season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.
Immediately after their play-in loss, the Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways. Before an expected league-wide search could even begin, the franchise had already found McNair's replacement.
The Kings were reportedly finalizing a deal to hire longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as their new general manager within 12 hours of parting ways with McNair. Perry is expected to be a great addition to Sacramento's front office, but many have begun to believe that the Kings already had him handpicked before parting ways with McNair.
Perry spent six seasons as the general manager for the New York Knicks and was even with the Kings organization for a few months before accepting his position in the Big Apple.
Now that Perry's hiring as Sacramento's new general manager has become official, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive spoke on the addition.
“Scott brings a wealth of experience, a sharp basketball mind, and a strong track record of building talented rosters," Ranadive said. "He shares our commitment to developing and sustaining a winning culture and I am excited to welcome him back to Sacramento.”
The Kings desperately needed a fresh face in the front office with the future of the franchise steadily declining, and Perry could have certainly been the best candidate on the market. The experienced general manager has the tools to come in and help fix the current state of the Kings, and many fans should be excited about the hire.