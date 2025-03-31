Kings-Pacers Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs Myles Turner
The Sacramento Kings (36-38) continue their road trip against the Indiana Pacers (43-31) in a matchup that always has a little extra intrigue following the Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton trade.
While the trade was made over three years ago, the more recent De'Aaron Fox trade is sure to bring the topic back up as the Pacers surge up the Eastern Conference standings and the Kings are fighting for one of the final two play-in spots.
The Pacers are headed toward the playoffs, but the Kings need as many wins as they can get to stay in the play-in picture as they now sit at the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings and just a game and a half ahead of the Phoenix Suns.
Tyrese Haliburton is always a great choice for the matchup of the game going against his former team, but for tonight, we look at the battle in the middle between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turners as Sabonis returns to Indiana for just the third time since the trade.
Season Stats:
- Domantas Sabonis: 18.9 PTS, 14.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3P%
- Myles Turner: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.0 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Domantas Sabonis shocked everyone when he came back from his ankle injury earlier than expected, but the Kings have won just one of the four games since his return to action.
In those four games, Sabonis has averaged 15 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 48.9% shooting from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc. While the rebounding numbers are great, it's a drastic dropoff in efficiency for Sabonis.
What really stands out is Sabonis' shooting struggles from deep, and it's not just over the last four games. Since February 1st, he's shooting 18.9% from three, making just 7 of his 37 attempts.
When Sabonis is hitting his threes, it opens up so much for the Kings offense. Defenders are forced to close the space on the perimeter and respect the shot, but if the shot isn't falling, they can back off and clog the paint.
For a Kings team that is drastically struggling to make and defend the three, getting Sabonis back to at least the 30% clip would do wonders.
Myles Turner on the other hand is not shy from beyond the arc. Both his three-point attempts (5.4) and percentage (40.1%) are career-highs as Turner continues to grow as a unique blend of shot-blocking and three-point shooting.
Over the last six games, Turner is shooting 50% from beyond the arc. The Kings just got torched by the worst three-point shooting team in the league in the Orlando Magic and will need to make sure to step out to defend the Pacers bigs tonight if they hope to climb back to the ninth seed.
Stat Predictions:
Domantas Sabonis: 18 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Myles Turner: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK