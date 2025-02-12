Kings-Pelicans Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Trey Murphy III
All that stands between the Sacramento Kings (27-26) and the All-Star break is two games against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-41).
In one of the weirder scheduling anomalies of the season, the Kings face the Pelicans three times in four games, and are just days removed from squeaking out a win against the last place team.
CJ McCollum was previously listed on the injury report as questionable but has been upgraded to active, and in his place, Zion Williamson was added to the report as questionable with return to competition reconditioning.
With McCollum being the matchup of the game choice from the last matchup, tonight we turn to the wings and look at one of the growing stars for the Pelicans and a question mark for the Kings.
Season Stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK, 43.7 FG%, 32.4 3P%
- Trey Murphy III: 22.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 38.7 3P%
While the Pelicans as a team have struggled, Trey Murphy III is enjoying a breakout season, averaging career-highs across the board. His points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks are all career-highs, and New Orleans made it clear how much they value Murphy by trading All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.
Murphy scored 20 points on Sunday against the Kings but on just 38.9% shooting from the field. He did chip in 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals though in a productive night.
If Williamson is ruled out, expect the Kings to put all of their defensive focus on Murphy and McCollum.
The player to lead that defensive charge is none other than Keegan Murray, who is having a very interesting year that the last game against the Dallas Mavericks encapsulated.
Murray didn't take a single field goal in the first half, scored all 11 of his points in an explosive third quarter, and then didn't score again in the fourth or overtime.
Murray's season has been filled with ups and downs. It's not that he's been bad, as his improved defense and rebounding make him a productive player when he's on the court, but he seems to disappear in the Kings offense for long stretches of time.
It could be that that's just going to be his role with this roster, but it's important to remember how talented of an offensive player Murray can be, as shown by his scoring outburst against the Mavericks.
Stat predictions:
Keegan Murray: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Trey Murphy III: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK
