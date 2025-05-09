Kings Predicted to Select Former Five-Star in 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings had a rough 2024-25 season, missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year, but a clean house could serve them well. The Kings hired a new general manager and assistant general manager, and one of their first serious tasks together will be the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
The draft is in late June, and the Kings are projected only to have the 42nd pick, barring a lucky jump into the top four in next week's lottery.
While many fans will not care about a second-round pick, the Kings could undoubtedly find a gem at 42.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest 2025 NBA mock draft, and he has the Kings selecting North Carolina standout Drake Powell.
Powell, 19, came out of high school as the 11th-ranked recruit, per 247Sports. In his freshman season at UNC, Powell averaged just 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game with 48.3/37.9/64.8 shooting splits, but showed many glimpses of his high potential.
"Drake Powell will be highlighted on teams watch lists after the NBA combine.
"He played a whopping 50.0 percent of his possessions this year just spotting up, after flashing some ball-handling and playmaking potential as a high school senior.
"In an off-ball role, Powell was efficient with his three-point shooting (37.9 percent) and cutting. And with excellent physical tools for a wing defender, a three-and-D archetype should look clear and coveted," Wasserman wrote.
The 6-foot-6 wing has plenty of tools to be effective at the next level, and could fly up draft boards after the draft combine next week. Powell could ultimately be a late first-round pick, but an underwhelming freshman season at UNC could let him slide to pick 42. If he is available for the Kings, it would be a no-brainer for new GM Scott Perry and company.