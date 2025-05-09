Kings Predicted to Select Former Five-Star in 2025 NBA Draft

Drake Powell is someone every NBA team will want to kick the tires in the pre-draft process. 19-year-old, one-time projected top-10 pick who shot 38% for 3, defends and is a smart passer. Didn't have a productive season at UNC, and needs to improve his handle and aggressiveness. https://t.co/WUZtfCnJgX pic.twitter.com/rqB9laEshf