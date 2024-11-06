Kings-Raptors Injury Report: Barnes, Huerter Status' Revealed
After going 3-1 on their four-game road trip, the Sacramento Kings return to Golden 1 Center to host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The Kings and Raptors just faced off in Toronto on Saturday, where Sacramento fell short in a three-point overtime loss on the second leg of a back-to-back. Now, back home and with fresh legs, the Kings look to get their revenge.
Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox struggled in Saturday's loss in Toronto, shooting an abysmal 0-11 from deep, while DeMar DeRozan shined with 33 points and Domantas Sabonis notched his second triple-double of the season.
Toronto got big performances from RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, and Chris Boucher on Saturday, which the Kings will have to try to limit in their second matchup of the week Wednesday night.
Each team has released their Injury Reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings:
Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Toronto Raptors:
Scottie Barnes - OUT (orbital)
Bruce Brown - OUT (knee)
Kelly Olynyk - OUT (back)
Immanuel Quickley - DOUBTFUL (pelvic)
This Injury Report is eerily similar to Saturday's, except the Kings could see Kevin Huerter return to action after missing two consecutive games with an illness.
Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes remains sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks with an orbital fracture, but Toronto looked great against the Kings on Saturday without him running the show.
Toronto will likely still be without Immanuel Quickley, dealing with a pelvic contusion. The Raptors will continue to lean on their role players to step up, with second-year guard Gradey Dick and talented wing RJ Barrett looking to steal another game from the Kings.
The Kings and Raptors tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday.
