Kings Reveal Starting Lineup Change vs Magic After De'Aaron Fox Trade
The Sacramento Kings have made some serious noise ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, finalizing two huge deals to improve their roster. The Kings traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal, getting two-time All-Star Zach LaVine in return from the Chicago Bulls.
In their first game after the trade, the Kings went into Minneapolis to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-114, marking the beginning of a new era in Sacramento. Now, with LaVine set to make his Kings debut on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, fans will get an idea of what their new-look lineup is capable of.
The Kings are starting Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis against the Magic on Wednesday, putting their new star on full display.
LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season with impressive 51.1/44.6/79.7 shooting splits. LaVine is having a very efficient season and will be an incredible addition to Sacramento's high-powered offense.
LaVine reuniting with his former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan for the first time on Wednesday will be an incredible fan experience, and will likely help LaVine's transition to his new squad.
The Kings trading away Fox is certainly a culture shock for the fanbase, as the talented point guard was the longest-tenured King after they drafted him fifth overall in 2017. As the Kings move into a new era, Wednesday's starting lineup will be a significant turning point.
The Kings also traded for Jonas Valanciunas ahead of the deadline, finally adding a viable backup center, but the former Washington Wizards big man will not make his debut on Wednesday.
