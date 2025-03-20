Kings Rookie Finding His Stride at the Perfect Time
The Sacramento Kings pulled off the upset win last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in stunning fashion. With Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Jake LaRavia all missing the game, the Kings were left short-handed going up against the best team in the NBA.
But they combined tenacious defense with shot-making to get the 123-119 win. One of the surprise contributors of the night was rookie Devin Carter, who is quietly put together his best stretch in the NBA (or maybe not so quietly after last night).
Carter finished last night with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals last night, and received high praise from his teammates following the big win. But Carter's strong performance stretches back to more than just last night.
When the Kings signed former first-overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, it felt like Carter's season may be coming to an end. They followed up that move by assigning Carter to the Stockton Kings, the Kings G-League affiliate, which further cemented the idea that the Kings would finish the season with Fultz getting the backup guard minutes up for grabs.
But as Fultz's play on the court fluctuated, Carter stayed ready. He dominated in the G-League and when given opportunities in blowout wins or losses, he played hard and took advantage of the opportunity.
And now Carter is coming off a game in which he played a season-high 30:47 minutes and closed out the game against the best team in the league.
In his last seven games, Carter has averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. The numbers don't jump off the page, but he's shooting 58.3% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc over the stretch.
Pair that shooting efficiency with his defense (and All-NBA level confidence), and it's no wonder Carter is forcing Doug Christie to keep him in games.
And it's not just the traditional stats that are being kind to Carter. During the seven games, Carter has a +13.0 On/Off Net Rating. The team has a net rating of +2.5 when he's on the court, and -10.5 when he sits. That's the second-best differential on the team during the stretch to only Keegan Murray.
It's been a roller-coaster of a year for the 13th overall draft pick. From missing training camp and the beginning of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, struggling with his shot early on in his return, and fighting for rotational minutes on a guard-heavy roster, it would have easy for him to write off his rookie season as a year to just get acclimated in the NBA.
But Carter kept his head held high and played hard every chance he got, and now he's helping the Sacramento Kings win important games with a postseason berth on the line. It may not be the magical rookie season everyone dreamed of, but Carter is finding his stride at the perfect time with the postseason looming.
