Kings Rookie Receives Praise From Teammates After Career-Game
The Sacramento Kings may have played their best game of the season, notching a win over the class of the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Neither team was at full strength - Cleveland was without All-Star Darius Garland, and the Kings were missing Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Zach LaVine (personal), and Jake LaRavia (illness).
Down three key players against a championship contender, the Kings were going to need strong games from tertiary players. Devin Carter, the Kings’ most recent lottery pick who missed a significant portion of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, had the best game of his career. The 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft scored a career high 16 points to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 31 minutes.
Following the win over the now 56-13 Cavaliers, notoriously soft-spoken Keegan Murray provided some insight into how he and the rest of the team have helped Carter navigate his rookie year. “Devin’s a guy you don’t really have to talk much to. He’s really confident . . . I feel like he’s really picking up on the things we’re doing on the court, so that’s kind of his transition.”
Carter’s rookie season has been turbulent to say the least. There have been flashes of the rebounding prowess and defensive intensity. Malik Monk also gave his thoughts on Carter thus far, noting he has not seen a rookie as active in passing lanes since Keon Ellis.
His shots started falling tonight in what was clearly his most well-rounded game of the season. His confidence in continuing to get shots up speaks to his confidence Keegan noted.
If Carter can continue hitting shots at just a league average rate, his athleticism and instincts on defense and on the glass will make him an invaluable part of Sacramento’s future.
Despite the strong performance, Malik Monk also said that Carter will still have to perform his rookie duties.
The Kings pick right back up tomorrow night, when they host the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (if he returns) look to top their former team on NBATV at 10PM PST.
