Kings Roster Set? Depth Chart and Key Questions Ahead
After resigning Doug McDermott yesterday, the Sacramento Kings roster currently stands full at 15 players, and seems set heading into next season. Barring a big trade, the Kings will enter the year with a very similar roster to last season, with the main additions being Dennis Schröder and the two rookies.
Now that the picture seems clearer, let's take a look at the Kings roster as currently stands, and what their depth chart could look like going into next season.
PG: Dennis Schröder, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, Isaiah Stevens (TW)
SG: Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, Terence Davis (Non-GTD)
SF: DeMar DeRozan, Nique Clifford, Doug McDermott
PF: Keegan Murray, Dario Saric, Isaac Jones
C: Domantas Sabonis, Drew Eubanks, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell (TW)
The Kings' starting five seems pretty set, with LaVine, DeRozan, Murray, and Sabonis all feeling like locks as starters. The biggest question mark for the starting lineup is at the point guard position. It feels like the nod goes to Schröder, as Perry brought him in with the clear goal of finding a starting point guard, but there's always a possibility that Monk gets the chance as the starting guard for Sacramento.
But regardless of who starts, the combo of Schröder and Monk seems like the best way to dish out the point guard minutes. Carter got some run at point guard in Summer League, but still feels like more of a two-guard, and Clifford could get some time with the backup point guard duties as well, but has a clearer path to the rotation backing up DeRozan at the three.
The other big question mark on the roster is who will back up Keegan Murray. He's once again the only true wing with length on the roster. Isaac Jones had a great showing in Summer League, but his game and skillset is completely different from Murray.
McDermott showed he could still shoot last year, but it's hard to go into next season counting on him to provide rotational minutes.
While the point guard situation has a number of different players that could fill in and provide enough to keep the position afloat, the same can't be said for the power forward spot. It's possible the Kings could go big, with Raynaud or Jones sharing the court with Sabonis. Even if they don't want to, they might be forced to with the current options.
For the backup center spot, it will be interesting to see who wins out between Eubanks, Raynuad, and even Jones as a small-ball five option. Raynaud came out of the gate hot in Summer League, but his biggest moment was in the first half of the first Summer League game. He showed his offensive firepower and better-than-expected defense, but might have to work through some mistakes as a rotational option.
Eubanks is more proven, but has a much lower ceiling than Raynaud. You know what you're going to get from the veteran backup, and for long-term roster building, it would be beneficial to play Raynaud as much as possible. However, time will tell the direction that Doug Christie and the Kings want to go next season.
The slight caveats to the roster is that the Kings still have one additional two-way deal they can sign someone to, and Terence Davis' contract is non-guaranteed at $2.5 million, with a fully guaranteed date of 1/10/26.