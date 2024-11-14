Kings Show Offensive Firepower in 127-104 Win vs. Suns
All Sacramento Kings fans have been desperately waiting for the team to start hitting their threes this season. Right when things were reaching high levels of concern, the Kings showed what their offense looks like when the threes fall in a 127-104 win against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento shot 15-of-28 (53.6 percent) from beyond the arc with everyone getting involved from deep. Domantas Sabonis was 3-of-3, Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles were 3-of-5, and Kevin Huerter was 2-of-6.
The three-point shooting was great, but what led to the blowout win was the Kings also shooting 70 percent on their two-point attempts.
The Kings have been great inside the arc all season, coming into the game with the second-highest two-point percentage in the league, and showed how explosive the offense can be when the threes fall to go along with the efficiency inside.
The Kings also had 38 assists on their 50 made field goals. It’s a season-high for the Kings, who came into the game averaging 23.8 per contest, 25th in the league.
This offense was too good and filled with shooters to struggle for long. It felt like just a matter of time until they had a game like this. And thankfully it came just in time as things were getting dark in Sacramento. Thanks to the threes falling and the well-balanced game tonight though, the darkness dissipates in the shadow of The Beam.
Next up for the Kings: 7:00 pm PT, Friday, November 15th vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!